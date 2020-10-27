Two killed in crash with semi west of Windom

(Marshall, MN) – Two Waite Park residents died in a crash with a semi west of Windom Monday morning.

Killed were driver Hussein Hassan Noor, 30, and passenger Abdiqadar Yunis Abdi, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The two men were southbound on Cottonwood Co Rd 5 when their Ford Focus collided with a semi at the Highway 62 intersection. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The semi driver, Logan Jeffrey Like, 25, of Slayton, was not injured.

The patrol lists the crash time at 9:48 a.m.