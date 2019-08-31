Two killed in Steele County when pursuit ends in crash

(Rochester, MN) – An Owatonna man and his passenger were killed Thursday morning during a police pursuit.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Louis Duane Bennett, 42, was driving a BMW 325i that was in chase with Owatonna police. The BMW was southbound on I-35 when it exited at Bridge Street and struck a semaphore pole at the top of the ramp.

Bennett and his 24-year-old female passenger both died at the scene of the crash. The woman was identified as Sauda Abubakar Maani of Rochester.

The patrol’s report says both vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor.

The crash time is listed as at 11:48 a.m.

