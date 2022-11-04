Two Le Center men injured in Highway 99 crash
November 4, 2022 5:49AM CDT
Two Le Center men were injured when their vehicles collided on Highway 99 in Le Sueur County Thursday evening.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. in Lexington Township.
The state patrol says Edwin Frank Holey, 85, and Tyler Christophe Ongie, 30, both of Le Center, were hospitalized in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries.
A patrol crash report says Holey’s car and Ongie’s SUV were both eastbound on Highway 99 when they collided.
A 29-year-old female passenger in Ongie’s SUV wasn’t injured.