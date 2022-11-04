Two Le Center men injured in Highway 99 crash

Two Le Center men were injured when their vehicles collided on Highway 99 in Le Sueur County Thursday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. in Lexington Township.

The state patrol says Edwin Frank Holey, 85, and Tyler Christophe Ongie, 30, both of Le Center, were hospitalized in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries.

A patrol crash report says Holey’s car and Ongie’s SUV were both eastbound on Highway 99 when they collided.

A 29-year-old female passenger in Ongie’s SUV wasn’t injured.