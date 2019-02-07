Two Local Shopko Locations Make List of Stores Closing

Shopko has announced that store locations in St. Peter and James will close in May.

The Wisconsin based retailer added 30 additional stores in Minnesota and Iowa to its already-lengthy list of locations expected to close around the country. The closures are part of the company’s restructuring plan after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month.

In December, Shopko announced the closure of 40 stores. The Mankato location survived that round of closures but announced they would shut down the pharmacy.

Both the St. Peter and St. James locations have an anticipated closing date of May 5th. The Hutchinson, Austin, and Albert Lea stores will also close.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

