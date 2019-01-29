Two Male Cheerleaders Will Make Super Bowl History

History will be made Sunday at the Super Bowl, but it will happen on the sidelines, not on the field.

That’s where you’ll spot Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies when the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Peron and Jinnies will be the first male cheerleaders at the Super Bowl in NFL history, cheering for the Rams alongside their female counterparts. The men already made history at the start of this season when they — along with dancer Jesse Hernandez of the New Orleans Saints’ cheerleading squad — became the first male cheerleaders in league history.

In a tweet last week after his Rams secured a spot in the big game, Peron sent out a shout out to his squadmate.

“Napoleon, you think Atlanta is ready for us?” Peron tweeted. “NAHHHHHH. We’re going to the Super Bowl!”