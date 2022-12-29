Two men cited for fighting on Tampa to MSP airport flight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police cited two people on Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines plane that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa, Florida.

Forty-two-year-old Eddy Soto of Chicago, and 30-year-old Justin Michael Dodd of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were cited for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting on Tuesday. This happened against a backdrop of mass flight cancellations, inclement weather, staffing shortages, and general chaos at airports across the country.

In Minneapolis, 90 flight delays were reported Wednesday, along with 34 cancellations — 32 of which were Southwest flights, according to aviation website FlightAware. Twenty-six Sun Country Airlines flights were also delayed Wednesday.