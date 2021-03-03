Two men facing charges in fatal shooting in Meeker County

GROVE CITY, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say the man believed to have pulled the trigger in a fatal shooting in Meeker County last week is in custody.

Christian Brown was arrested at his Hutchinson home Monday after he was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault. He’s accused of killing 42-year-old Devon Remmel at a residence near Grove City during a drug-related confrontation Friday night.

A second defendant, Byron Jackson, also of Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault as a result of a fight at the residence.