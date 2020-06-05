Two more county fairs cancelled

(Mankato, MN) – Two more county fairs have cancelled 2020 festivities.

The Brown County Fair board announced last week that it had unanimously voted to cancel the August event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement on Facebook also warned that disrespectful comments would be removed. “This has been a difficult enough decision we will not debate with those that disagree” said the post.

The Redwood County Fair board also announced it was cancelling the beloved event because of the pandemic.

“The fair has only been cancelled twice in history,” said a release from the board. “Once for the pandemic outbreak in 1918, and once for WWII and Polio combined.”

The board said the decision was made with “heavy hearts,” but promised to do all they could to make the 2021 event amazing.

A majority of county fairs across the state have been cancelled, but the Blue Earth County Fair is still moving forward with its annual event in Garden City.