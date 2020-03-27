Two more COVID-19 deaths, first positive in Faribault County

(St. Paul, MN) – COVID-19 has taken the lives of two more Minnesotans, bringing the death toll in the state to four.

The Minnesota Department of Health didn’t immediately provide details about the two deceased patients in its March 27 update.

There are now nearly 400 confirmed cases of the disease in Minnesota, with 398 people testing positive to the virus. It’s an increase of 52 cases from yesterday’s report of 346.

Over 14,000 people have been tested for the disease to date.

Faribault County reported its first COVID-19 case, while other counties in the region added to growing totals. Martin County now stands at 18 cases, an increase of six from the previous report. Le Sueur County now has ten positive cases, up four from Thursday. Blue Earth County has one more case, now reporting seven cases total.

MDH says 34 people are hospitalized today, up from 31 yesterday.