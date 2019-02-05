Two people sent to area hospitals following separate car vs. semi crashes

(Mankato, MN) – Two people were sent to area hospitals Monday following crashes involving semis on snow and ice covered roadways.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that 35-year-old Cory Tristan Hansen of Frost was transported to United Hospital in Blue Earth after the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving collided with a 2018 Freightliner Semi driven by 69-year-old Daryl Gene Waters of Waterloo, Iowa.

Both vehicles were traveling north on Highway 169 south of Blue Earth at the time of the crash, which occurred at about 3:33 p.m. Monday.

Frost’s injuries were non-life threatening, and Waters wasn’t injured.

In Watonwan County, a woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 60 south of St. James.

According to the state patrol, a Freightliner semi was westbound on Highway 60 when a gust of wind caught the trailer and pulled it into a median, where it struck a Subaru Outback that had landed there after spin out crash.

The Subaru driver was 65-year-old Cindy Lou Storm of Sioux City, Iowa. She was transported to Mayo Clinic St. James with non-life threatening injuries. The semi driver, 63-year-old Ricky Alan Anderson of Red Wing, wasn’t injured. The crash happened at 2:17 p.m.

LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Follow @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)