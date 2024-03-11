Two schools get state grants for solar projects

Two Mankato schools are going solar, thanks to a state grant.

Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds middle schools were each awarded $84,000 by the Minnesota Department of Commerce’s Solar for Schools program.

The grants are aimed a promoting renewable energy initiatives in schools and will support the installation of solar panels at Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds.

The district says the projects align with its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship while providing valuable learning opportunities for students.