Two seriously injured in Highway 169 crash

(Mankato, MN) – A man was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 169 Tuesday night.

The crash happened northeast of Le Sueur just after 8 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, John David Schultz, 75, of Le Sueur. was driving a Chrysler Town and Country that failed to yield when it crossed the southbound lanes of Highway 169 onto Doppy Lane.

Schultz’s Chrysler collided with a Chevy Blazer that was southbound on Highway 169. There were three occupants in the Blazer: Driver Danajia Mae McDonald, 21, of Duluth, and passengers Dshaya Andrea Jones, 27, of Minneapolis, and 31-year-old Eugene Junior Robinson of Minneapolis.

Schultz and Robinson suffered life-threatening injuries. Both transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.

McDonald and Jones had non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Ridgeview Medical Center.

