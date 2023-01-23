Two Students Dead In Iowa School Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Police say two students were killed and a teacher was seriously injured in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown.

The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district.

The program, which helps at-risk youth, was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.

Emergency crews were called to the school, located in a business park, just before 1 p.m.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said officers stopped a car about two miles away and took three suspects into custody.

A police spokesman said the shooting was “definitely targeted.”