Two suspects charged in rash of burglaries near MSU

(Mankato, MN) – Two men suspected in a series of burglaries at apartment complexes near the Minnesota State University Mankato campus have been charged.

Trevis Toomer and Hayden Klassen, both of 18, of Mankato are each charged with felony counts of 1st-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Mankato Public Safety Commander Matt DuRose reported in a media briefing Friday that two adults and two juvenile males had been taken into custody for a string of burglaries that had been reported over a span of about 5 hours Thursday morning. The names of the two 17-year-old males involved have not been released.

According to criminal complaint documents filed in Blue Earth County Court Friday, Toomer admitted he’d been with five other people and acted as a lookout during one burglary, while actively participating in others. Toomer was familiar with details of the burglaries, telling police the group would knock on doors, identify themselves as security and ask where the weed was, according to the complaint. Toomer told investigators his DNA would be on the outside of the doors of the apartments that were burglarized, as well as a Macbook and shoes.

Klassen told investigators he had been high on Xanax at the time of the burglaries and didn’t remember much. According to the criminal complaint, he admitted to police that he pretended to be a security officer to steal marijuana from people.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Commander DuRose meanwhile reminded residents to be diligent about locking the doors of their homes and vehicles.

