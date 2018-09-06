Two Teens Injured In Blue Earth County Crash

Two teens were injured Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash near Judson when one of them failed to stop at a stop sign.

Eighteen-year-old Rachel Elise Hernandez was southbound on County Road 42 when she missed a sign sign at Highway 68. Hernandez’s Toyota Camry collided with the right rear end of a Buick that was westbound on the highway. Hernandez suffered non-life threatening injuries and received treatment at a Mankato hospital.

The Buick Hernandez struck was driven by Gerald Dewayne Schmitt, age 53, of Hanska. Schmitt and his adult passenger, 53-year-old Doreen Mary Schmitt were uninjured in the crash.

A 13-year-old passenger in Schimtt’s vehicle received non-life threatening injuries. Laura Mary Schmitt was taken to New Ulm Medical Center.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

