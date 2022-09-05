Two teens injured in Watonwan County rollover Saturday

Two teens were injured when a car rolled over in Watonwan County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 3, Lydia Bea Dauwalter, age 17, of Chanhassen was driving a Lexus SUV northbound on Highway 4. At about 1:30 p.m., near milepost 33 in St. James Township, the Lexus left the road and rolled.

Dauwalter was taken to the St. James hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as was her passenger, Norah Grace Downs, age 15, of North Mankato.

Assisting at the scene were the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. James Police, Fire, and Ambulance departments.