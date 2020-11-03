Two transported to hospital after North Mankato bus fire

Two employees were transported to a hospital after a fire inside a North Manakto bus garage.

The North Mankato Fire Department responded to Palmer Bus Company on Carlson Drive at 10:13 a.m. Monday, where fire crews found a bus engulfed in flames.

The sprinkler system activated and firefighters were able to extinguish the remaining flames, according to a press release from the North Mankato Fire Department.

Employees were working on the bus when the fire started, says the release.

Two employees were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

The fire is under investigation by the North Mankato Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.