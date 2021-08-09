Two Vehicle Accident in Renville County on Sunday

On Sunday, August 8, 2021, at approximately 09:36 A.M., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a two vehicle crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Renville County Road 1 and Renville County Road 4. That location is approximately eight (8) miles south of Danube, MN in Henryville Township.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 2004 Chevy Silverado, driven by 18 year old Nicholas Taylor of Buffalo Lake, MN was traveling westbound on County Road 4. The driver failed to yield to another vehicle. The vehicle collided with a 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by 24 year old Stephanie Wersal of Sanborn, MN, that was traveling northbound on Renville County Road 1.

Taylor and his two (2) passengers, were not injured as a result of this crash.

Wersal received non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Olivia Hospital.

All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Assisting on scene were the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Danube Police Department, Danube Fire Department, Danube Medical Response Unit, Olivia Ambulance, and CentraCare Ambulance.