Two women injured in crash near Arlington

Two women were injured in a crash near Arlington last night.

The state patrol says a pickup was proceeding through the intersection at Highway 5 after making the required stop when it collided with a westbound Ford Fusion. The pickup driver, 29-year-old Whitney Osborne-Dean of Arlington was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The Fusion driver, 28-year-old Courtney Meyer, of Gaylord, was transported to Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia with non-life threatening injuries.