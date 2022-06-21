Two workers die after trench collapses on them in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two construction workers died after a trench collapsed on top of them in St. Paul Friday afternoon and one of their bodies was found roughly 12 hours later under 9 feet of dirt.

St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that a trench box that’s designed to prevent cave-ins was sitting next to where three men were working on an underground pipe before the collapse but it wasn’t being used. Mokosso said a third worker at the construction site tried to help the buried workers but quickly realized there was little he could do to help.