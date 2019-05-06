Tyson Issues Nationwide Recall For Metal-Contaminated Chicken

Tyson Foods has issued a national recall on chicken strip products after receiving reports of contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the Arkansas-based chicken giant was recalling 11,760,424 pounds of product that could contain metal.

The recalled chicken was produced between October 1, 2018 and March 8, 2019 and will have “use by” dates of October 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020.

The USDA had received six consumer complaints of metal in the chicken strips, with three alleging an oral injury.

To find out if you have a potentially contaminated product, check the list of recalled items provided by the USDA. If you do have affected Tyson chicken in your freezer, the USDA recommends the product be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

