U of Minn. investigating ex-hockey assistant sex allegations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota is investigating allegations that a former men’s hockey assistant sexually abused players more than 30 years ago.

Athletic director Mark Coyle sent a letter to members of the 1984-85 hockey team after The Athletic sports website reported the allegations against former assistant Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas.

The Athletic detailed Adrahtas’ exit from the Gophers program after several people went to the school’s athletic director at that time to report allegations of sexual abuse.

In a statement, the university says it “takes this disturbing report seriously” and has retained a law firm to determine what happened. Adrahtas denied to The Athletic that he ever sexually abused anyone.