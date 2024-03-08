U.S House approves funding for Mankato, Waseca water infrastructure improvements

The U.S. House has passed legislation that would give Mankato nearly $3,000,000 to update its aging water infrastructure.

The project, which is estimated to cost $86.5 million, will replace and upgrade the regional wastewater disinfection system that services Mankato and nine other communities, including Eagle Lake, Granite Falls, Madison Lake, North Mankato, Skyline, South Bend Township, Walnut Grove, the Lower Sioux Indian Community, and Lake Washington Sanitary District.

Senators Amy Klobuchar & Tina Smith requested the funding along with U.S Representative Brad Finstad.

The state has offered $42 million and the project is nearly ready to accept bids.

Meanwhile, the legislation also includes $2.8 million for Waseca to construct a new water tower and improve water infrastructure.

The bill now goes to the Senate for final passage.