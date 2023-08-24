Uber Raises Minimum Age For Most California Drivers To 25, Cites High Insurance Costs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber has raised the minimum age requirement for most new drivers in California to 25.

The company says the change is necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.

It takes effect Thursday.

The new age limit applies only to drivers signing up to transport passengers with Uber’s ride-hailing platform, and not for those delivering food with Uber Eats.

Previously drivers as young as 19 could sign up.

Drivers under 25 years old who activated their accounts prior to Wednesday can continue to drive for Uber.