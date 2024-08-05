UK Prime Minister Convenes Emergency Panel To End Days Of Far-Right Violence Across Britain

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference at 10 Downing Street, London, England, Thursday, August 1, 2024, following clashes after the Southport stabbing. The Prime Minister says he will set a national policing unit to crack down on violent protesters after clashes with police across England on the past two nights. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold an urgent meeting with ministers and top law enforcement officials as he seeks to end days of street violence and attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers.

Starmer has called such attacks thuggery.

Lawlessness has swept the country over the past six days as right-wing activists use social media to whip up anger over a stabbing rampage at a dance class that left three girls dead and many more wounded.

Many of the attacks have targeted immigrants and Muslims.