UM-Duluth faculty threaten to put all classes online

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Faculty at the University of Minnesota-Duluth’s largest college are threatening to put all their courses online if administrators don’t meet their demands to make better preparations to handle COVID-19 infections when classes resume this fall.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Swenson College of Science and Engineering department heads sent a letter to Chancellor Lendley Black on Monday demanding an on-campus testing site, daily updates on positive cases, notifications if students test positive and clear online options for students. The letter demands administrators implement the changes before classes resume Aug. 31.