UN Food Chief: More Than 700 Million Don’t Know When – Or If- They’ll Eat Again

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the United Nations food agency says a global hunger crisis has left more than 700 million people not knowing when or if they will eat again.

The agency also says demand for food is rising relentlessly while humanitarian funding drying up.

On Thursday, World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain told the U.N. Security Council that because of the lack of funding, the agency has been forced to cut food rations for millions of people, and “more cuts are on the way.”

She said a series of concurrent and long-term crises “will continue to fuel global humanitarian needs” and the humanitarian community will “be dealing with the fallout for years to come.”