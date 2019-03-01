Unbelted Blue Earth woman injured in rollover crash

(Rochester, MN) – A Blue Earth woman injured in a crash in Freeborn County Wednesday morning wasn’t wearing a seat belt, says the Minnesota State Patrol.

Sandra Kay Huisenga, 71, of Blue Earth, suffered non-life threatening injuries when the Chevy Express she was a passenger in lost control on icy roads, hit a guardrail and rolled. The vehicle was southbound on I-35 at Albert Lea at the time of the crash, which the state patrol says happened at about 7:30 a.m.

Roger Jerome Huisenga, 76, of Blue Earth, was driving the vehicle. There were two other passengers: Ronald Lee Smith, 64, and Thomas Wayne Smith, 67, both of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. All three men were wearing seat belts and were not injured in the crash.

Sandra Huisenga was transported to Mayo Clinic Albert Lea.

