Unbelted driver critically injured Mower County rollover

A driver was critically injured in a rollover off I-90 in Mower County Tuesday morning.

Blaine Warren Edwards, 35, of Austin, was transported to Mayo Clinic Austin with life-threatening injuries he sustained in the 5 a.m. crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Edwards was driving a Ford Ranger eastbound on I-90 east of Austin when he lost control of the pickup, which left the roadway and rolled.

A crash report says Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.