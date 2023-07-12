Unbelted driver hospitalized after crash in South Bend Township

Two women were injured Tuesday afternoon, and one of them was hospitalized after an SUV and a car collided in South Bend Township.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol Crash report, the SUV, driven by Kimberly Thorson, 45, of Lake Crystal was westbound on Highway 60 turning south onto Highway 169, and the car, driven by 19-year-old Ainsley Brummond, of Mankato, was northbound on Highway 169 when the crash occurred.

Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries. Brummond was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato. Thorson was not hospitalized.

A crash report says Brummond was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash time is listed as 1:16 p.m.