Unbelted driver injured in crash near Eagle Lake Sunday

Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake Sunday.

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. when a car and a pickup collided at Highway 14 and Marble Rd.

The crash report says the pickup, driven by Alan Walter Peterson, 77, of Madison Lake, was eastbound on Highway 14 turning onto Co Rd 17, and the car, driven by Parker David Aase, 21, of Owatonna, was westbound on Highway 14 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Peterson, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol report, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Aase was not injured.