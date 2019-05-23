Unbelted driver injured in crash near St . Peter

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato woman sustained non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash just south of St. Peter Wednesday morning.

The state patrol says Mary Beth Grady-Miner, 58, was northbound on Highway 169 just after 6 a.m. when she lost control of the Toyota Camry she was driving and the vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

Grady-Miner was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato for medical attention. The state patrol says road conditions were wet at the time of the crash and Grady-Miner wasn’t wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

