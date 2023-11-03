River 105 River 105 Logo

Unbelted driver injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 68

November 3, 2023 8:18AM CDT
Share
Minnesota State Patrol

A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 68 Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Cade Thomas Jakobson, 23, of Eyota was westbound in a Ford Focus when he lost control of the vehicle and went off-road at 532nd Lane in Judson Township.

Jakobson was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.  He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the state patrol.

A report lists the crash time at 5:45 a.m.

Recent Posts