Unbelted driver injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 68

A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 68 Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Cade Thomas Jakobson, 23, of Eyota was westbound in a Ford Focus when he lost control of the vehicle and went off-road at 532nd Lane in Judson Township.

Jakobson was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the state patrol.

A report lists the crash time at 5:45 a.m.