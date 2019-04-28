Unbelted New Richland men injured in Waseca County crash

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol may have been a factor in a Waseca County crash that injured two New Richland men Saturday night.

Aaron Michael Hullett, 22, was driving a Ford Ranger westbound on Highway 30 west of New Richland when he lost control of the vehicle and went off-road. The Ford struck a culvert near 110th Street, according to the state patrol.

The crash happened at 11:41 p.m. according to state patrol records.

Hullett and his passenger, Tyson Richard Palm, 28, both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Albert Lea for medical care.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol’s crash report.

