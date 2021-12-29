Unbelted teen, driver injured in Mankato crash

An unbelted teenage passenger and a driver were injured in a crash between two compact SUVs Thursday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 6:38 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 22 and 227th St.

According to a crash report, a Chevy Equinox driven by Diane Irene Thormodson, 61, of Mankato, was eastbound on 227th St, and a Pontiac Torrent driven by April Marie Chouinard, 36, was northbound on Highway 22 when the SUVs collided in the intersection.

Chouinard and her 14-year-old passenger, Ellie Kay Myers-Cox, were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. Myers-Cox was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

Chouinard had two other passengers, identified as girls, ages eight and 12. Both girls were wearing safety belts and neither was injured.

Thormodson was not injured.