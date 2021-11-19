Unbelted Truman teen injured in crash

A Truman teen was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

Tallin Connor Cook, 18, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following the crash on Highway 15 at 200th St.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Cook was driving a Chevy Impala that was southbound on Highway 15 when it collided with a guardrail near 200th street at about 9:35 p.m.

Cook was transported to Mayo Clinic in Fairmont for medical treatment. The patrol’s crash report indicates he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash