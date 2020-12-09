Underpass deer crossing installed on new section of Highway 14

In an effort to reduce the number of vehicle and deer crashes, Minnesota’s latest deer crossing underpass was recently installed on a section of Highway 14.

The underpass is a culvert that was already needed for the expansion project of the highway between Dodge Center and Owatonna.

MnDOT has been working with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on designs for animal crossings for more than 15 years. This latest design is a drainage culvert, enlarged enough for deer use. The box culvert connects one side of the four-lane highway to the other, measuring ten feet tall, nine feet wide, and over 200 feet long.

The expansion project is expected to be completed in 2022.