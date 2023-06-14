United Way expecting record attendance at annual men’s event

Greater Mankato Area United Way says a record crowd is expected at its Men’s Event Wednesday night.

More than 400 attendees will be at ISG Field for a casual night of fun, food, and games to raise awareness of the United Way’s work in the region. This year’s event includes food/drink samples from local vendors, games, a silent auction, and raffles.

Event tickets can still be purchased at the door or online. Individual tickets are $75 each and bundle deals on tickets are also available.