United Way hosting kid’s reading festival with free books, activities

As the perfect book weather closes in on southern Minnesota, the Greater Mankato Area United Way is hosting its annual Reading Festival this weekend.

Children and families are invited to Reading Festival, which will be held at the Mankato Family YMCA’s Blue Gym from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. This year’s theme is “Dive into Reading.” The event includes free Capstone books, activity and craft stations for Pre-K to 3rd grade, and literacy information for parents. All children are welcome.

The free event is sponsored by Capstone, in partnership with more than 20 local organizations to promote literacy and celebrate reading.