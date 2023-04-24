United Way hosting suicide prevention event Monday
April 24, 2023 9:11AM CDT
The United Way is hosting a free suicide prevention event Monday.
Speaker Emma Benoit will share her 90-minute documentary My Ascension, which follows her journey after her suicide attempt at age 16.
The screening will be followed by a question-answer session with Benoit and a panel of community members who have been impacted by suicide.
The event is at MSU’s Ostrander Auditorium in the Centennial Student Union from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m