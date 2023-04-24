United Way hosting suicide prevention event Monday

The United Way is hosting a free suicide prevention event Monday.

Speaker Emma Benoit will share her 90-minute documentary My Ascension, which follows her journey after her suicide attempt at age 16.

The screening will be followed by a question-answer session with Benoit and a panel of community members who have been impacted by suicide.

The event is at MSU’s Ostrander Auditorium in the Centennial Student Union from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m