United Way hosting suicide prevention event Monday

April 24, 2023 9:11AM CDT
The United Way is hosting a free suicide prevention event Monday. 

Speaker Emma Benoit will share her 90-minute documentary My Ascension, which follows her journey after her suicide attempt at age 16. 

The screening will be followed by a question-answer session with Benoit and a panel of community members who have been impacted by suicide. 

The event is at MSU’s Ostrander Auditorium in the Centennial Student Union from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m

