United Way recruiting babysitters for essential care workers

(Mankato, MN) – The Greater Mankato Area United Way is recruiting babysitters as part of a new project that would match essential workers with child care.

Step Up to SIT is a website that matches babysitters with parents in need of child care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Greater Mankato Area United Way has partnered with the Rochester sisters who recently launched the site.

United Way’s Community Impact Director Elizabeth Harstad said the need is high for child care for kids ages 0 – 5 years. Harstad believes the program will provide necessary assistance to healthcare and other essential workers so they can continue to do their job.

Babysitters participating in Step Up to SIT can either volunteer their time or request to be paid.

Sign up to be a sitter at Step Up to SIT.