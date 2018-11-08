Alpha Media Mankato is proud to bring you the ‘United Way Spotlight’, each month we’ll feature new facts and information about the Greater Mankato Area United Way and the life-changing work they do in Southern Minnesota.

EVERY DOLLAR MAKES A DIFFERENCE

Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2019 campaign is underway! This year, our goal is to raise $2,050,000 for our regional programs.

Did you know…?

Greater Mankato Area United Way is an independent nonprofit.

Last year, your support allowed our programs to serve over 50,000 people in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.

More than 1,000 regional volunteers make our work possible.

In 2019, we will support 53 programs within 35 agencies. See the full list at www.MankatoUnitedWay.org.

80 community volunteers thoroughly vet each program annually to ensure your dollars are used wisely.

Our partner programs fall under the areas of Basic Needs, Health and Education to keep our region strong and balanced.

Donations stay local! 99 cents of every dollar stays right here in our region.

Your gift of ANY AMOUNT makes a difference.

Help keep our region strong! Donate online or call our office at (507) 345-4551.