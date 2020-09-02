University announces plan to return students to campuses

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota has released its plan to return students to three of its campuses after delaying move-ins and in-person classes.

The plan by University President Joan Gabel outlines multiple steps that ease over time, include curfews, limited on-campus activities, and access to facilities. The announcement comes after regents voted last week to delay residence hall move-ins and most in-person classes on Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester campuses for two weeks. T

he Minnesota Department of Health reported 502 new coronavirus cases and six deaths Tuesday, with hospitalizations dipping below 300 for the first time since Aug. 21.