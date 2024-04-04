Unknown DNA found from 1975 murder scene

DNA evidence has been discovered in connection with the 1975 murder of a young woman in Martin County.

The body of 21-year-old JoAnn Bontjes was found in the ditch of a rural road near Sherburne on October 3, 1975. She had died from a fatal gunshot wound.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating Bontjes’s murder. Investigators announced Thursday that evidence submitted to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension revealed an unknown DNA sample from the scene of Bontjes’ murder.

A press release from Martin County Sheriff Jeff Markquart says that everyone who has submitted a sample has been ruled out as the contributor of the DNA. Police are trying to determine the source of the DNA.

Bontjes, a hair stylist, was last seen during a night out at the Trimont Legion on October 1, 1975. Her unattended vehicle was found parked on Highway 4 the following day.

Anyone with information about the murder of JoAnn Bontjes should contact Sgt Matt Owens at (507) 238-6167.