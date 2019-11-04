Up to 2 Inches of Snow Possible Tuesday Night

Tuesday could be the day for the annual breaking out o’ the shovel in southern Minnesota.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service are calling for snow accumulations of one to two inches in the Mankato area, including all of Blue Earth, Nicollet, Brown, Waseca, and Watonwan counties. Tuesday will start out sunny with a high of 34 degrees, with clouds increasing throughout the day, and snow expected to start falling around 9 p.m.

A swath of the state stretching from Wilmar south and east into Wisconsin is likely to see snow, with the highest amounts falling east of Mankato. Points near Red Wing and Rochester could receive up to three inches.

Temps stay colder than average on Wednesday, with a high near 34. Thursday is forecast as the coldest day of the week, with sunny skies and a high of 27 degrees; Saturday the warmest, with a high expected near 41 degrees.

Looking ahead, more snow is possible. Saturday night into Sunday carries a 20 percent chance of snow, according to NWS.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

