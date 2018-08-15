Up To $5,000 Reward Offered For Information Leading To New Ulm Vehicle Arsonist

The New Ulm Fire Department is searching for information leading to the identification of an arsonist.

In a press release, fire officials say they’ve determined that a vehicle fire last month was intentionally set.

New Ulm Police and NUFD responded on July 28 to the 500 block of 15th South at 11:08 p.m. for the fire, which rendered the vehicle a total loss. City police and fire agencies are continuing to investigate the incident with the assistance of the state fire marshal.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been established for information leading to the identification of the person or persons responsible.

Tips may be submitted online or by calling the Arson Hotline at (800) 723-2020.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

