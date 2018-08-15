Up To $5,000 Reward Offered For Information Leading To New Ulm Vehicle Arsonist

The New Ulm Fire Department is searching for information leading to the identification of an arsonist.

In a press release, fire officials say they’ve determined that a vehicle fire last month was intentionally set.

New Ulm Police and NUFD responded on July 28 to the 500 block of 15th South at 11:08 p.m. for the fire, which rendered the vehicle a total loss.  City police and fire agencies are continuing to investigate the incident with the assistance of the state fire marshal.

A reward of  up to $5,000 has been established for information leading to the identification of the person or persons responsible.

Tips may be submitted online or by calling the Arson Hotline at (800) 723-2020.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

SURVEY: 63% of Women Never Get Intimate in the Morning Charges: Infant Unlikely To Survive Injuries Inflicted By Father Strep Throat Knocks Out Rod Stewart Show Major Highway 169 Construction Starts Monday Child Dies In Swing Set Collapse In Southern Minnesota Hy-Vee Closing Waseca Store
Comments