Up to 6 inches heavy, wet snow possible today

Southern Minnesota is under a Winter Storm Warning, with parts of the region expecting up to 6 inches of wet, heavy snowfall Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says snow, freezing rain, and sleet will fall prior to 4 p.m., transitioning to all snow after 5 p.m. A total of 4 inches of accumulation is possible throughout the day.

Snow is expected to continue into the evening, with another 2 inches of accumulations, according to NWS. The storm warning expires at 6 p.m.

South of Mankato in Faribault and Freeborn counties, an Ice Storm Warning has been issued and also remains in effect until 6 p.m.

Chances of snow are also in Mankato’s forecast for Thursday and Friday.