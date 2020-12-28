Up to a half-foot of snow to cap off 2020

As 2020 prepares to come to a close, a winter storm will drop measurable snowfall on the region.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for much of the state starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, expiring at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Blue Earth, Nicollet, and surrounding counties are included in the advisory.

Unlike the pre-Christmas blizzard that pounded the region last week, KEYC News Now Chief Meteorologist Mark Tarello says winds don’t look terribly strong with this system.

No other snow chances are forecast for the waning days of 2020. Following the snowfall, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 18 degrees. The sun should make its appearance on New Year’s Eve. Temps will remain in the mid-teens for a couple of days, then warm to near 30 degrees on Sunday.