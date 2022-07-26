Update: 1 injured, 2 arrested in Janesville shooting

One person was injured and two people were arrested following a shooting in Janesville Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in downtown Janesville at 3:17 p.m.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office says a victim was airlifted with injuries. Two suspects were arrested in rural Waseca County immediately following the shooting.

There were no officers involved in the shooting. No officers were injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say they don’t believe there is any further threat to the public.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting or witnessed the incident, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (507) 835-0500.