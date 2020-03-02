Update: 3 arrested for armed robbery in Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – Three suspects were arrested for an armed robbery that happened near campus early Saturday in Mankato.

Mankato police were dispatched at around 12:21 a.m. to an armed robbery call in the vicinity of Cottage Path, where a victim reported being robbed at gunpoint.

Associate Director Dan Schisel said the three suspects came to the victim’s apartment door, forced their way inside, and held the victim while they robbed the residence.

Mankato officers located a vehicle that matched the provided description and arrested 18-year-old Luot Makuac, Kueth Ngut, 18, and a 17-year-old male, all of Mankato. The victim, an adult male, positively identified the men.

Schisel said items taken during the robbery were recovered. Two handguns and a rifle were also recovered during the investigation, according to Schisel.

Recommended charges of aggravated robbery, burglarly and associated weapons are pending.

The victim wasn’t injured.